

A divisional traditional ruler in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the Northeast region was among a delegation of high-ranking and senior citizens in the area who presented the nomination form of a presidential staffer, Seth Panwum Boyoyo, seeking to remove the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr. Sagre Bambangi, in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), slated on April 25.

The chief, Naameyili Emmanuel Dam-Sebiyam, a known lieutenant of the Wulugu-Naba, Professor Nabila Tia, presented the nomination form to the constituency chairman and executives at the party’s office in the capital, Walewale.

Among the delegation were some NPP patrons, dozens of family heads and opinion leaders from the Wulugu section of the constituency.

“I’m here with my son to file his nomination papers as a candidate for NPP in Walewale constituency. He is in the person of Boyoyo”, the chief declared, as he presented the forms to the constituency chairman Mr. Jacob Pantaki.

The candidate, Seth Panwum Boyoyo is a native of Kpasenkpe and a known figure in the political space in the North East Region.

He is currently a presidential staffer at the office of the Vice President.

Also an accountant by profession, he holds an MSc in Development Management and has served in numerous capacities since his polytechnic days in Wa as a Tescon executive in 2001.

He was an Assembly Member for the Kpasenkpe Electoral area and got elected twice as the Presiding Member of the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly.

Coming from an area that is said to be facing longstanding neglect in terms of infrastructure development, Boyoyo enjoys massive endorsement and support from voters in the oversea corridor of the constituency.

“I think it’s time we take the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly to the next level”, Seth Boyoyo told JoyNews after his successful filing.

“The next level where the youth would have hope, where the jobless will get jobs, where the voiceless would have their voices heard and their problems solved …and that’s the reason why (sic) I’m in this contest”, he declared.

According to him, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr. Sagre Bambangi has done his best, but it was time for him to stand down and leave the stage for more competent alternatives to continue.

“I’m in this contest because of my desire to see the development of the constituency. I am not going to be in Accra. We are going to put up a constituency office here in Walewale where the people will have 24/7 access to the Member of Parliament.”

Six candidates have filed forms to wrestle the nod from Dr. Sagre, who doubles as a Deputy Agric Minister, to represent the NPP in the 2020 General Election.

They are Hajia Lariba Zuwera Abudu, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Dr. Susana Alo Aga, a development communications specialist and Board Member of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mr. Seth Panwum, a presidential staffer and two-term Presiding Officer for the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly and Mr. Issahaku Ibrahim, a UK-based legal practitioner.



The rests are Mr. Yidana Zakaria, an Assistant Registrar at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Dr. Sagre Bambangi, the incumbent MP and Mr. King James Azortibah, the 2012 Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who defected to the NPP.

