A hall week celebration at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Friday night turned bloody and led to the destruction of property. A hall week celebration at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Friday night turned bloody and led to the destruction of property. ‪ https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/ucc-s-oguaa-hall-week-celebration-turns-bloody-video.html‬ Posted by Daily Graphic on Saturday, February 22, 2020

A hall week celebration at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Saturday dawn turned bloody and led to the destruction of some property.

According to Graphic Online’s Timothy Gobah, the violent incident started around 12:45 am on Saturday.

The police in Cape Coast have since stepped in and are said to have picked up some suspects behind the violence.

A similar incident happened in 2017.

Oguaa Hall Frontage after the brawl





Destruction of the ATL Statue happened around 5:20AM



Vandalised JCR of Oguaa Hall

The second of the three burnt motorbikes

Destroyed Polytank



ATL Hall main entrance

