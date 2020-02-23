Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, scored for Swansea City in their 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon in the Skybet Championship.

The 31-year-old had a dominant first-half display with a sharp close-range finish for his 13th goal of the season as the Swans led at the break.

Steve Mounie equalised 13 minutes from stoppage time for the visitors with a fine finish.

Two minutes later, Jay Fulton responded with a brilliant strike to restore the home side’s one-goal advantage with 10 minutes left on the clock.

READ ALSO

Jordan Garrick, however, added one in the 90th minute to make it a comfortable win for the White and Blacks.

The former West Ham United forward’s goal was his 11th of the season for the Swans in the English Championship this season.

The Swans hope of a top six finish is still alive with just five points behind the top six spot.