The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed Dreams FC’s Henry Asante Twum as the new head of communications for the next four years.

With over 15 years of experience in the media landscape, Henry formerly worked for Tema Youth FC and Premier League club, Dreams FC as Director of Communications.

Asante was also Group Head of Sports at EIB Media Network and has also worked with several Ghanaian media houses notably Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Radio XYZ and Power FM.

He is popular on the local scene for his excellent delivery of commentary in the Ghana Premier League for the last decade and was recently appointed by FOX/ESPN as commentator for the 2019 WAFU tournament in Senegal.

The seasoned sports journalist has been to three FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Mr Asante will handle all official issues relating to media and communications at the GFA.