Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), the newly-elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his gratitude to all delegates for reposing confidence in him to lead the party towards the 2024 general election.

In a statement to party members, he acknowledged their efforts and unflinching support to making the election campaign a success.

Touching on his priority as General Secretary, he urged all party members to work together in a bid to recapture lost parliamentary seats and secure another victory in 2024.

He also pledged to restructure the party in response to concerns raised by the grassroots during the campaign.

Mr Kodua will serve as the General Secretary of the party for the next four years after he polled 2,837 votes.

John Boadu, who was seeking re-election, trailed behind him with 2,524 votes at the Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16.

Read the full statement below:

Great men and women of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), l wish to express my profound appreciation and gratitude for the honour and responsibility bestowed on me, following my election as the General Secretary of the NPP.

I am by the same medium expressing my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to my campaign team for their hard work, dedication, loyalty, vigilance and optimum commitment. I say a big thank you for making our collective dream a reality.

Reflecting on the just ended National Delegates Conference of the party, my biggest inspiration does not arise from my electoral victory but the lifetime memory that thousands of party executives and loyalists, journeyed several hours to the national capital, abandoning the comfort of their residential beds to stay awake and battle mosquitoes while voting on the night and dawn of the election. That, men and women more knowledgeable and with greater years of membership and service to the party, chose me as their General Secretary, inspires me further.

Guided by the Akan adage, “Nnam dodo) nsei nkwan”, to wit, varieties of meat do not compromise the delicacy of a soup, l promise to be General Secretary for all members of our dear party; bringing on board, the old and young, rich and poor, and harnessing their collective ideas and energies in the party’s quest to winning a historic third consecutive general election (breaking the eight).

I pledge to work together with other elected executives to restructure the party in response to concerns raised by the grassroots during our campaign engagements. Greater emphasis would be placed on accommodating and resourcing the party’s youth and women and make them indispensable stakeholders for current and future endeavors.

Like the five fingers of the human hand, we can best function when we work together. I therefore, entreat all and sundry to put on their boots and reach out to the nooks and crannies of the country in our bid to recapture lost parliamentary seats and secure another victory in 2024.

I salute all contestants for their bravery and tenacity. Indeed, the journey across the country was no easy task. More importantly, there are no losers and winners in the dictionary of the NPP as we remain the offsprings of a single womb.

Let us, therefore, put aside the little differences that arose during the campaign and electioneering period, work together and make history in 2024.

May God bless our homeland Ghana and make the NPP great and strong.

Signed

Justin Frimpong Kodua

General Secretary, New Patriotic Party.