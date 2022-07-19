Nii Odartey Lamptey has said he is confident the Black Stars will make it to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ghana has booked a place in the Mundial having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.

With less than four months to the start of the global showpiece, the football icon believes the inclusion of some foreign players, including Inaki Williams, and Tariq Lamptey, among others, should make Ghana a formidable side at this year’s World Cup.

Ghana’s best performance in the history of the World Cup came in 2010 where the team played in the quarterfinals in South Africa.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Lamptey said he believes in the management prowess of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure a successful outing in Qatar, as well as the technical team led by Otto Addo.

“We should be able to do well. I believe in the GFA and the technical team that has been assembled, especially considering how they qualified us for the 2022 World Cup,” the former Ghana international told GNA.

“Getting these new players is a plus for the team as we look to build a formidable side. I believe we can do better than what we did in 2010 and I urge Ghanaians to rally behind the team when the time comes,” he said.

Mr Lamptey, however, noted that the group stages would be very stern, with the formidable opponents in the group.

“It is possible that we can reach the semi-final even though I am not too comfortable with the group that we are in. If we are able to emerge from the group to the next round, I am sure we should reach the semis,” he added.

The Black Stars are in Group H together with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.