Newly appointed Nigeria head coach, Jose Poseiro, believes Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup came by accident.

The Black Stars booked their place at the Mundial following a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March having played a goalless game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was canceled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

Augustine Eguavoen was the man in charge of Nigeria during the playoffs but was fired following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Poseiro, who replaced Eguavoen as Nigeria’s coach, believes Ghana qualified for the World Cup by accident.

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – JUNE 27: Head coach of Venezuela José Peseiro looks on before a Group B Match between Venezuela and Peru as part of Copa America Brazil 2021 at Mane Garrincha Stadium on June 27, 2021 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

According to the Portuguese tactician, the Super Eagles are better than the Black Stars and have more established players in Europe’s top leagues.

“I have a team with players who play in England, Italy, France, Spain, but unfortunately they didn’t beat Ghana to go to the World Cup,” he said.

“But I think it was an accident, I think Nigeria is better than Ghana,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are paired against Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea in Group F of the World Cup.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.