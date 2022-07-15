Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, has confirmed that the world football governing body, FIFA has awarded Ghana with only 12 media slots for the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Ghana booked its place in the global showpiece at the expense of Nigeria in March.

The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium having played 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg.

With the Mundial set to kick off in November, Mr Twum, who was in Qatar for a FIFA workshop, speaking in an interview on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, confirmed that Ghana has been awarded just 12 media slots for the World Cup.

According to him, the decision of FIFA was based on how Ghana has in the past covered the global tournament.

“Ghana played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively and based on the statistics and data available to FIFA, they have awarded Ghana just 12 media accreditation,” he said.

“This is also based on how we as a country have covered the World Cup in the past years. Of the 12 accreditations available, 10 must be journalists and the other two must be photojournalists.

“We as an FA did everything humanly possible but FIFA insisted that is what they could do for Ghana,” he added.

Ghana, who are in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.