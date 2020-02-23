John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, has reacted to a screenshot of a purported WhatsApp conversation between him and a lady.

The said video conversation between him and a lady, Mr Dumelo believes, are a creation of the New Patriotic Party’s tertiary students wing, TESCOM, specifically its Legon branch.

Tescon (Legon) should rather use their time judiciously to market their candidate (she need it badly [sic]) rather than create fake chats, he tweeted.

His full tweet:

I have come across some fake chats between myself and a mysterious person on Legon campus. Please treat it with the contempt it deserves. Tescon(Legon) should rather use their time judiciously to market their candidate( she need it badly) rather than create fake chats. #wemove, Mr Dumelo wrote on twitter.

Find tweet below: