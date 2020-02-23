One of Ghana’s most used flyovers, the Ako Adjei Interchange, has witnessed a face-lift as part of plans to make Accra the beautiful city in Africa.

To this effect, the first phase of the mural has effectively been completed and the interchange, formerly known as Sankara, could be nothing but sparkling with beauty.

The new face of the Ako Adjei Interchange

The designs on the interchange projects the culture of the Ga people with particular emphasis on chieftaincy, commerce and other elements interspersed with Ghanaian culture.

Ako Adjei Interchange: How the base now looks

The artistes, with acrylic colours, clad the base with painted symbols adorning the middle and tops with cultural elements ranging from dressing, coiffeur, scarification, tradition, dances, religion and festivals.

As initiated by the Ghana Association of Visual Artists (GAVA) in collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the face-lift which was launched on February 5 is expected to be completed within the shortest possible time.

The masterpiece is expected to be replicated at various parts of the city including the Efua Sutherland Park, Liberation Circle, Danquah Circle, High Street and Kwame Nkrumah Circle.