Communications head of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, says the country’s top flight league will be given an identity in the coming days.

According to him, the likes of the Champions Lague, Europa League, La Liga and the English Premier League have their identity and as part moves to revive football in the country, the Ghana Premier League will be given an identity.

“I have met my members at the Communications Department of the FA and I have informed them about the direction in which we want to go,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They welcomed the idea for which I am grateful. We are planning to give the Ghana Premier League an identity.

“You look at the Champions League, Europa League, La Liga, Premier League, they all have their identity and as part of plans to bring back the love, this is what we are planning to do in the coming days.”

The sports broadcaster also justified the need to increase the number of people working at the Communications Department of the GFA.

According to him, Kwesi Nyantakyi’s administration failed to do the needful thing but he is determined to make sure the right thing is done by bringing in the right people to work.

“At the moment, we are ten people working at the Communication Department of the FA but we will have to increase the number.

“I was at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and they have 33 people working at the Communication Department of the club. The wrong was done in the past but we are determined to make sure the right thing is done,” he added.

The matchday 12 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season return this weekend which start from Friday through to Saturday and Sunday.