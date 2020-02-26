The Confederations of African Football (CAF) have named officials to handle Ghana Black Stars 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Maguette Ndiaye from Senegal will be the referee for the match against Sudan.

Ndiaye will be assisted by his compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba(Assistant 1), Serigne Cheikh Toure(Assistant 2) and Daouda Gueye (fourth official).

Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner.

The match will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana on Friday 27 March 2020.