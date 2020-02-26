Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has denied the news spreading around town that he is sick and begging for financial assistance.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, February 22, 2020, where he denied the rumours.

According to him, everyone should disregard all or any such posts on Facebook about him being sick.





Veteran Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu

“Good morning my people ❤️ Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying I am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY, I’m in a perfectly good health condition, I will never ask anybody for A DIME neither am I on FACEBOOK. Signed Chief Chiwetalu Agu,” he wrote.



Chiwetalu Agu might have come out to clear the air about his health status but the same cannot be said for some other celebs who have been hit by serious and unexplainable ailments.

A few weeks ago it was reported that another Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu’s career had nose-dived over the last decade because of his failing health.

In a recent video that was shared on social media, the actor was spotted looking sick.



Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu

Another actor’s health condition that got everyone shocked was that of former childhood star, Ifeanyi Ezeokeke.

The movie star who became famous for his role in the Nollywood movie ‘Conspiracy’ is said to be down with a mysterious illness.





Childhood Nollywood movie star, Ifeanyi Ezeokeke down with mysterious ailment

His colleagues Diewait Ipechukwu and Ejike Okoye paid a visit to his house where they expressed their shock at the deteriorating state of his health.

