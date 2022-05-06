Veteran Nigerian actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has recounted how he’s had to survive a series of spiritual attacks in recent times.

The actor, noted for his evil and demonic roles in films, said he was the opposite of the character he portrays in movies, yet he’s been tested spiritually.

According to him, the attacks came in the form of illnesses that he has had to tackle with orthodox medicines.

It, however, took the intervention of a prophet who broke the news of the attacks to him and also help to emancipate him from his bondage.

The spiritual exercise to free him saw the retrieval of items such as arrows of cowries, sea stones, nails, keys, bullets and particles of broken mirrors from his body.

Mr Agu disclosed that the items were spiritually implanted into his heart, chest and shoulder areas in a bid to kill him.

He showed the items which were wrapped in a white cloth in a video he shared on social media.

He made the revelation while explaining why he has been absent from the screens in recent months.

Watch video of his interview below: