Actress Tonto Dike has come under fire after she flashed her private part during a fun-filled exercise session.

In the clip she personally shared online, the actress was captured in the company of her son and other children having a playful moment together while she did some exercise routine.

While basking in the euphoria, she did a backflip and social media users got a glance of her inner thigh.

She rocked a flare yellow dress which gave up on her and exposed what she said is the most magical part of her body.

Her video has since generated backlash from her followers who have described it as inappropriate and a ‘free show’, especially as it was done in the midst of children.

Reacting to the criticisms, Tonto Dikeh wrote: “Even if you see it self you can’t TOUCH IT”.