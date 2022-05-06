Musician and actress Michy has marked her birthday in an unconventional way to stir mixed reactions on social media.

Michy has turned exactly 28 years today and on her big day, she has taken over social media to celebrate herself.

She posted just a single photo that showed an enormous baby bump as she invites fans to share in her joy.

In the photo that she has made public, Michy rocked a two-piece orange gown which has exposed her baby bump to compliment her looks.

“Happy birthday MICHELLE DIAMOND LADY-ABA GBAGONAH. Meet my sweet bundle of joy,” was how she captioned the photo.

The photos have sent many people talking as it has divided opinions with some attributing the bump to photo editing.

Netizens pointed out her flat tummy in multiple and recently uploaded photos, as they questioned how she suddenly became pregnant.

Others have, however, opined that she may have probably hidden her pregnancy from the eyes of the public.

Michy is mother to 6-year-old Majesty, who she bore with dancehall singer, Shatta Wale.