Actress Tont Dike has found love again after her first marriage generated a web of controversies.

She unveiled her latest lover, who is said to be a politician, on his birthday, where she presented him with a brand new car.

In videos of the event, she could be seen hugging her partner as she professes her love with a passionate kiss to the amazement of guests.

According to the actress, her lover has shown her true love, and for that, the car is a token of her appreciation.

“You’ve shown me that love is best presented as true as they come, you put a spring in my steps. Falling in love with you is like the wildest roller coaster ride; because of you, I have gotten to appreciate the finer things in life. Thank you for making me a better woman.

“I pray that the kisses I blow transform into thousands of wishes come true and into fulfilled dreams and aspirations. Thank you for bringing immense joy and happiness to me as a woman. My biggest kisses and tightest hugs are reserved for you today. Thank you for changing me to the woman I am today. God bless you. I love you so much my world,” she said.

Among other things, she organised an intimate dinner where they were treated to a five-tier cake.

She also took to Instagram to shower accolades on her love, describing him as twice as sweet as any birthday cake.

She described his smile, kisses as one she would cherish forever.