The Katsina State Police Command says three members of the Hakika Islamic sect have been arrested for conspiring and jointly having carnal knowledge of a married woman under the guise of indoctrinating her into their sect.



The Hakika sect has allegedly been recruiting and indoctrinating adherents into their radical teachings which are similar to those of Boko Haram.

Activities of the sect allegedly include non-adherence to five daily obligatory prayers, non-observance of Ramadan fast, promotion of fornication, and adultery, among other things.



According to the police, trouble started when the lady’s husband, Isiyaku, who had been in Lagos for over one year seeking greener pastures, returned to their Wardanga village, Katsina State and found his wife with a four month-old-baby girl.



Isiyaku, who left his wife, Zainab Ahmed in the care of her parents, discovered that she was impregnated after three members of the Hakika Islamic sect from the same village brainwashed her and had sexual intercourse with her.

MORE

He then rushed to the Danja Police Division and reported the development to the police.



In the course of the investigation, Zainab Ahmed confessed that she had indicated an interest in joining the sect, and they told her that the initiation/indoctrination process involves them having sexual intercourse with her which she consented to.



The suspects – Tukur Dan-Azumi, aged 19, Abubakar Yahuza, aged 20 and Rufa’i Saosi, 27, all of Unguwar Dantalle in Katsina State, are now in police custody.