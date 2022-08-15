The Nigeria police have arrested a 27-year-old man, Munkaila Ado, over the alleged gruesome murder of his boss’ 13-year-old daughter.

It was gathered that the suspect, a houseboy, allegedly impregnated the minor and connived with her mother to take her for an abortion.

The police command’s spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday, August 14, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint by the victim’s father, Alhaji Danladi Mohammed.

Danladi reported that his biological daughter is missing but that he strongly suspected his house boy, Munkaila and one Muazu Umaru, 35, to be the principal suspects on the whereabouts of his missing daughter.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed that the missing girl was his girlfriend who was four months pregnant to the knowledge of her mother but unknown to the father Alhaji Danladi Mohammed.

He further revealed that he conspired with the mother of the missing girl and his accomplice, Muazu Umar, and took the victim to Gombe for an abortion.

On reaching Gombe, the victim was led to the house of a woman, Hajiya Amina Abubakar, 50, where the victim was administered with some substances to cause miscarriage.

However, on their way back home, the two aforementioned suspects strangulated the victim, which led to her death.

In the same vein, they burnt the body of the victim beyond recognition and buried her in a shallow grave at a nearby bush, this time, without the knowledge of the victim’s mother.