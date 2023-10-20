The Ghana Police Service says it has completed investigations into the case of a house boy accused of murdering his madam at Sokoban-Apaaso in the Ashanti region.

Police prosecutors told the Asokore Mampong District Magistrate Court that a duplicate docket has been sent to the Attorney-General’s office for advice.

John Allister, 22, made headlines in September for allegedly stabbing to death his employer, six days after he got employed by the 35-year-old woman, Stella Osei, also known as Princess Afua Ahenkan.

With the help of accomplices, he sold his late madam’s KIA Sportage vehicle after bolting with bags of rice, cooking oil and other assorted items.

Police prosecution say the accused used some of the proceeds to buy a Toyota Vitz car, with registration GS 3107-23.

Allister, on October 2, 2023 was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Asokwa Circuit Court for stealing GHS167, 000 while working as a hotel receptionist in Kumasi.

Despite the court not taking his plea, Allister broke boundaries on September 18, 2023, to accept responsibility for the murder of his madam.

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, police prosecutor, ASP Stephen Ofori, told the court the case docket has been forwarded to the A-G’s office for advice.

He then prayed the court to remand the two accused persons, John Allister and James Anokye, a 27-year-old driver, into prison custody while awaiting advice.

The court, presided over by Samuel Buabin Quansah, remanded the accused to re-appear on October 31, 2023, pending the A-G’s advice.

