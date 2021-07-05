A Nigerian trader, Augustine Angwe, is in police grips for allegedly impregnating his fiancée’s twin daughters.

Suspect Angwe was arrested per his own confession, but he gave an unusual reason for committing the crime.

He claimed the girls seduced and weakened his self-control. He said it started as a joke, but the incestual act became a regular thing.

Speaking to the pressmen on the issue, the suspect stated that he started having sexual relations with the sisters, but he “didn’t know they would get pregnant because they enjoyed it.”

He said he threatened both girls to keep the pregnancy a secret, with the assurance that he will provide their upkeep.

However, the mother of the minors is said to have discovered the pregnancy in its final stage, and upon enquiry, the children confessed.

“I know I have deeply hurt the mother but it has happened and there is nothing anybody can do. That is the work of the devil and I wholeheartedly accepted responsibility so as not to ruin their lives. They can pick up the pieces of their lives and move on after nursing the babies.



“I will take care of the little babies. And if their mothers want to go to school after the babies might have walked, they can continue and I will support them. I have been begging the mother since I disclosed this information to her that I am responsible for it and I will take care of it, but she is still angry. I know that what I did was wrong. It is a taboo, but it is late to correct it,” he said.

ALSO READ

On her part, the mother of the girls, Alice Ukange, who has been dating and is engaged to the suspect for the past four years, said he appeared to be gentle, humble and kind, and for that she allowed her children to be close to him.

“Augustine has finished me. He slept with me, slept with my twins and impregnated them, and they have given birth for him. He is ever ready to take care of them. But the big question remains how a man would marry twin sisters.”

The twin sisters had a baby each two months apart.