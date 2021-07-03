North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has lost his father aged 74.

Senior Ablakwa is said to have passed on within the week after battling an undisclosed illness for sometime now.

The former Deputy Education Minister confirmed the demise on Accra-based Metro TV on Friday.

This was after the host, Randy Abbey, extended condolences to him when he appeared as a guest as he quizzes why the MP, who is vocal on social media, has not made the news public.

“On behalf of the production, we send our commiserations. We found out that you lost your dad. For someone who is very active on social media I don’t know why it appears that the event occurred 48 hours ago and you have not posted it but we have heard it and sent our condolences,” he said.

In response, Mr Ablakwa noted he prefers to keep family issues private, hence, the reason the news has not come out.

“I like to keep out family matters from social media but he died at age 74 and unfortunately he was sick for a while since his return from the United States where he has stayed for a long time,” he said.