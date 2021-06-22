Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed he has no Presidential ambition.

According to him, he has over the years had proposals from several individuals concerning the subject but it is not something on his card.

“I have seen insatiable ambition destroy a lot of people so I don’t believe in electing or positioning yourself or self aggrandizing when it comes to the issue of positions in any organisation,” he stated.

The former Deputy Education Minister made the revelation on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday as he opens up on his views on leadership.

“It is one of the things I see a lot. Anytime I roll out an intervention, people align it to presidential ambition but my view on leadership is that every generation has its own leaders.

“Leaders emerge from the people and if you make a mistake and think that you are better than everybody else and should be a leader, you will be disappointed,” he added.

He explained he could have contested for the parliamentary seat in about six constituencies but settled for North Tongu because the people wanted him to serve.

“You should never see yourself as cut out for anything because I see that to be ignorance and self-distracting,” he cautioned.