KGL Group has responded to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s appeal by signing a $1million dollar sponsorship package with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to support the national football teams.

The package is in fulfilment of the Group’s support towards sports development in the country

This is in response to the President’s call on corporate institutions to support the Sports Ministry.

It will be focused on augmenting the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) efforts in preparing the national football teams, especially the Black Stars, to partake in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Present at the official agreement signing event were Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, who signed on behalf of government and Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, GFA President, on behalf of the Association.

Also at the signing were Samuel Anim Addo, GFA Executive Council Member; Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), GFA General Secretary and Jamil Maraby, GFA Director of Marketing and Henry Asante Twum, GFA Director of Communications, to represent Government.

Also represented by the KGL Group were Alex Dadey, KGL Executive Chairman; Ken Mpare, KGL Director of Corporate Affairs; Ato Williams, a Director at KGL, Christian Salamouni, KGL Technical Director and Clyde Gaze, KGL Marketing Director.

Speaking at the event, KGL Group Corporate Affairs Director, Mr. Mpare expressed his pleasure at the official agreement signing signifying the start of the partnership.

He said, “KGL’s social accountability goes beyond just giving back to society or charity cases, but encompasses the complete integration of KGL’s business divisions and operations to impact all aspects of society economically, socially, and environmentally.”

Mr Mpare reiterated KGL Group’s continued support to the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in exploring areas of collaboration towards the collective goal of sports development, including social impact across sports through the group’s Corporate Social Responsibility wing, the KGL Foundation.

In receiving the presentation, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, expressed his delight in developing sports, especially with the support geared towards the national football teams.

The Minister promised that the resources will be managed appropriately and channeled towards fulfilling the intended objective and to achieve the expiration of Ghanaians.

President of the GFA, Mr. Simeon-Okraku added that “this move will go a long way in helping the institution’s quest towards repositioning Ghana’s football as the nation’s premier sports and to prepare very well for the intended assignments.”

He expressed the hope that the step taken by KGL Group would energise other institutions also to heed the call of the President of the land.

KGL and the KEED consumer brand have been at the forefront in helping government to successfully implement the digitalization programme at the NLA and generate revenue for national development.