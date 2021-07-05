First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has signed the book of condolence opened in memory of the late Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Ďowuona IV.

Nii Dowuona IV, who was also the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, passed on on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Mrs Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

Available information indicated that the chief was on his way home when he had some health complications.

He was rushed to Cocoa Clinic where he died around 10:00pm. The Osu chief passed away at age 57.

They were welcomed at the Osu palace by the family and other traditional rulers.

The deceased was born at Adabraka, Accra, into the Dowuona royal family of Osu in 1963.

He was enstooled as the Osu Mantse in 2007.

Born Michael Nii Okwei Dowuona-Owoo, the chief was elected President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in 2016 and was later re-elected in 2020 after serving a successful four-year term.