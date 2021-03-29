First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has shown her romantic side in her birthday message to her husband, President Nana Akufo-Addo and fans cannot keep calm.

The first gentleman of the land turns 77 today, March 29, 2021.

To celebrate the milestone, Mrs Akufo-Addo took to social media to post a lovely photo with a brief but powerful message.

In her message, she took a line from Afrobeats singer, Gyakie’s Forever song to declare her undying love for her husband.

She wrote: Happy Birthday Mr President. My mind dey for you. .

Her message has generated massive reactions from fans and followers who have expressed much admiration for the couple’s love for each other.

Gyakie has since been trending after she released her Forever song. On Valentine’s Day this year, she topped the charts with her romantic song that is pushing her beyond the borders.

It is in this light that the First Lady wants her husband to enjoy his birthday and reminded him of how deep her love is for him.

