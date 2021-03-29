Musician and comedian Funny Face has written an emotional letter to his children and their mother.

According to the letter which he put online, Funny Face said he was ready to sacrifice everything to ensure his children and their mother, Vanessa, are happy.

In the post which he shared on his Instagram page, the Comedian wrote under a photo of his Baby Mama and children, saying he had to lose everything he had to see the gold and diamond that Jehovah gave him.

Funny Face added that whatever he has been through has actually made him the perfect Dad for his family.

Below was his post: