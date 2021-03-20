Comic actor, Funny Face, has got fans talking after he announced the release of a music video which featured Castro.

He released the audio track of the song titled ‘Odo be kume’ to wit love will kill me in 2014.

However, it is not clear when the video was also recorded prior to Castro’s disappearance on July 6 2021.

READ ALSO:

He took to his Instagram page to break the news which he described as a new beginning.

Elated fans and followers, who seemed to have enjoyed the audio version, have revealed they cannot keep calm.

In what appears to be a long awaited video, many have trooped to his comment section to ask him to drop the video immediately.