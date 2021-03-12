Comedian and actor, Nana Yaw Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has rendered an apology to the Ghana Police Service for the choice of words used against them when he was arrested.

According to the children’s president, his apology goes to the Inspector-General of Police through to the last constable of the service.

He was arrested a month ago for unlawfully discharging firearm at a drinking pub.

Funny Face took to his Instagram page to express how sorry he was for his action.

“I want to sincerely apologise to the Ghana Police Service. I am really sorry for some of the words I used on the police, please find a place in your heart and forgive me,” he wrote.

Watch the video below: