Comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has added another trade to his profession.

He caused massive traffic on the streets of Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital when he was seen selling porridge, known in local parlance as ‘koko’.

The comic actor was seen dressed as a woman, wearing Slit and Kaba. Someone approached him to buy ‘koko’ and just then, he started talking.

Though the buyer prompted him to stop talking while serving, Lil Win would not listen.

A mini crowd around the area stopped all they were doing just to watch the popular actor display.

This may be a scene from his upcoming series. Lil Win posted the video on his Instagram page.

Below is the video: