Caretaker Finance Minister and Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has stated that the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana remains a priority to the government.

According to him, although the pandemic affected the progress of the construction, work on the edifice is currently on course.

“Mr Speaker, the National Cathedral of Ghana, which will provide an interdenominational sacred space for the nation, remains a national priority. Despite delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, work is on course to construct the iconic edifice in the heart of the nation’s capital,” he stated.

Among other things, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, while presenting the WƆN YA WƆ HIƐƐ BUDGET stated that the “construction of the National Cathedral is already introducing some critical innovations to the country.

“As part of the construction, over 200 trees on the site of the Cathedral, some of which are nearly 100 years, have been relocated to a temporary site by the Department of Parks and Gardens.

“Some of the trees would be brought back upon completion of the Cathedral, and others replanted elsewhere making the edifice environmentally sustainable.”

In 2019, the Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that construction of the National Cathedral is estimated to cost over $100 million.

Already, the government has demolished the houses of judges located on the proposed site for the construction of the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra.

It has also selected renowned architect, Sir David Adjaye, to design the building.

The building of the Cathedral is in fulfillment of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

The 5,000-seater auditorium Cathedral project will also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country and will act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.