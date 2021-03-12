This year’s Easter activities at Kwahu in the Eastern Region have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by the Kwaku Traditional Council during a meeting at the Abene Palace on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The chiefs, led by Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the president of the Kwahu Traditional Council and Ghana Tourist Authority, cautioned citizens to strictly adhere to this directive.

The Council said whoever fails to comply with it will be severely dealt with.

“We cannot prevent anyone from coming to Kwahu during the Easter Holidays but no activities would be allowed.

“Although Easter usually starts on Thursday we are placing a ban on every activity from Wednesday to Wednesday,” the chiefs said.

Religious leaders, especially Christians have also been warned against organising Easter Conventions.