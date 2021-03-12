A 32-year-old unemployed, who used the name of a senior police officer to defraud a resident of Danyame in Kumasi, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Court.

Francis Elijah, also known as Francis Ayambilla, was said to have mimicked the voice of ACP Peter Ndekugri, the Upper West Deputy Regional Police Commander, to defraud the complainant, Ali Baba Abature, who was a friend to the senior police officer.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretences but was found guilty by the court, presided by Abdul Razak Musah.

Chief Inspector Michael Koole told the court that the complainant was a resident of Danyame in Kumasi, while Elijah resided at Abuakwa in the Kwadaso Municipality.

He said on May 6, last year, the convict, who imitated the voice of ACP Ndekugri, called the complainant on phone and identified himself as the senior police officer.

He told the complainant that one of his brothers, known as Atibilla, was ill and was being treated by a herbalist at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Bono Region.

The complainant should, therefore, release a car to his son to convey the sick person to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment, he said.

Chief Inspector Koole said the complaint, who knew that ACP Ndekugri had a brother called Atibilla, was convinced and agreed to release his Toyota Corolla saloon car and directed the convict to pick it in his house at 0900 hours the following day.

The convict, who went to the house and introduced himself as the son of ACP Ndekugri, succeeded in obtaining the car.

After several days when he was not returning the vehicle, the complainant tried to reach Elijah on his mobile phone but the line was off.

The complainant called Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alale, the Kumasi Airport District Police Commander, who also knew ACP Ndekugri, and informed him about what had happened.

The prosecution said the Airport Police Commander called Mr Ndekugri on phone and briefed him on the issue.

During the conversation, ACP Ndekugri denied having a son in Kumasi called Francis Ayambilla and also denied having instructed anybody to go for the car.

Chief Inspector Koole said the complainant, upon receipt of that information, decided to search for the vehicle and fortunately located it at a mechanic’s shop at the Suame Magazine in Kumasi.

The vehicle had been involved in an accident and being repaired at the shop.

During interrogation, the mechanic revealed that Elijah brought the car and told him his father, ACP Ndekugri, was involved in an accident and had asked him to bring the car for repairs.

Chief Inspector Koole said on July 08, 2020, Elijah was arrested and during investigations admitted the offence.