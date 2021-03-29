Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of parliament has said he will be the first to be targeted if his party went into opposition.

As a result, he has vowed not to allow the NPP to repeat the mistakes of 2008 which took them into opposition.

Mr Agyapong made the statements in reaction to some development at the National Lottery Authority (NLA) which he said were disturbing and could affect the party.

He observed that certain individuals who have never laboured for the party have managed to occupy key positions and are frustrating members of the NPP.

This, he said has the propensity to destabilize the grassroots of the party, a situation he said, he will not allow in the party.

“Some of us really worked hard to ensure victory for the party in last year’s election; it was not a joke,” he said on his radio station.

“I went round the country several times and ensured that Akufo-Addo won the elections, I knew the problems I went through so we won’t sit down for any individual to disturb the party.

“I will be the first casualty if the NPP goes into opposition so we won’t allow anybody to disturb the party,” he added.