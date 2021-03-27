Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, says he once ordered for the arrest of his son and his cousins by the Ghana Police Service. This was because his son was over-pampered and needed to be put in check.

Speaking on Net 2 TV, Mr Agyapong said:

“Kenneth (my son) that you are working with…When he returned from America, I was in America when I received a call during the New Year that he and his cousins had trooped to a club at Osu. They mixed substances with the alcohol they were taking so they claimed they were high. The police arrested them at Cantonments. And when he was arrested, he was showing off, announcing his father is Kennedy Agyapong.





“He made a mistake to place a call to me…I asked to speak to the police. When the Policeman explained what happened, I instructed him to lock them up. ‘Lock him up’, it was one of my Nigerian friends who went to plead for his release. I don’t support that over-pampering.”



The no-nonsense MP further said:

“I have so many beautiful cars, but I won’t give him one. He has to work and buy his own car. I am not a wicked person; I just want him to be responsible. My cousin wanted me to give my Mercedez Benz C-Class to my son, I told him that is why you came back from the United States with only $200,000.”





