A woman has reportedly perished in a gory accident on the Tema Motorway while on her way to catch her ‘cheating’ husband.

The woman, whose identity is not immediately known, was reportedly informed about another woman in her husband’s car.

Though details of the incident remain sketchy, she is said to have lost her life on her way to verify the claims.

READ MORE:

Celebrated journalist, Mabel Aku Baneseh, took to her Facebook page to break the news which has received mixed reactions.

Read her post below: