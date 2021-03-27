One person died on Saturday morning at Agona Swedru in the Central Region after a speeding unregistered Toyota Corolla saloon vehicle hit and pushed two lovers into the Akora River.

The vehicle itself, which had three occupants, plunged into the river.

A second person, suspected to be dead, is the female who was standing with the boyfriend and were knocked and pushed into the river.

Her body was yet to be found as of midday Saturday, reports Graphic Online’s Gilbert Mawuli Agbey.

The person confirmed dead is one of the occupants of the Toyota Corolla vehicle which was involved in the accident. He died at the hospital.

The boyfriend of the lady is responding to treatment at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital, after he was rescued from the river together with the three occupants of the vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, together with two other occupants, yet to be identified, were on board the car which was moving from the Texaco direction towards Chapel Square.

The incident happened around 2:am.

The lovers were standing in front of a shop on the left side of the road towards the main Swedru bridge across the river.

According to information gathered by Graphic Online, the driver of the Toyota Camry, who was driving at top speed, after initiating a sharp, curve lost control and veered off his lane to the left side, hit the two lovers and a shop before entering the river around 2:am.

An official of the Agona West Municipal Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Moses Akomanyi, who was at the scene, said the car was towed around 6:am and has since been transported to the Swedru Divisional Unit of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service.

Police investigations are ongoing.