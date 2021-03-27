The daughters of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, have caused a stir with their latest video on social media.

The sisters have been spotted serving family goals while having a fun moment displaying wild dance moves.

In what appeared as the go dumb challenge, the sisters took turns to show off their dancing skills.

However, one of the sisters, as part of her dance, shocked fans and followers when she flaunted some dollars.

They posted the video on their sisterhood page, captioned: GO DUMB! Tag 2 people who you Go Dumb with!!

Many followers of their page have since taken to the comment section to react and rate their dance steps in the video.

Watch the video below: