Fans and followers cannot help but continue to thank God for the life of Ghanaian rapper, Ayigbe Edem.

This was after the rapper posted a childhood photo which featured his mother.

In the photo, young Edem was spotted in African print top and trousers with sneakers.

His mum rocked a brown dress and a black flat shoe as he poses sternly by her for the camera with a third person.

The photo captured a striking resemblance between mum and son who seemed to have a good bond per the photo.

Edem posted the photo on his Instagram page to eulogise his mum.

His caption read: Dear Mama: Your Prayers are still active #GbevuNation #Gogetem #Edem.

The photo has generated massive reaction amid laughter over the transformation they believe has taken place.

Check out the photo below: