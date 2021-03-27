Ghanaian Hiplife Artiste, Ayigbe Edem
Ghanaian Hiplife Artiste, Ayigbe Edem

Fans and followers cannot help but continue to thank God for the life of Ghanaian rapper, Ayigbe Edem.

This was after the rapper posted a childhood photo which featured his mother.

In the photo, young Edem was spotted in African print top and trousers with sneakers.

His mum rocked a brown dress and a black flat shoe as he poses sternly by her for the camera with a third person.

The photo captured a striking resemblance between mum and son who seemed to have a good bond per the photo.

Edem posted the photo on his Instagram page to eulogise his mum.

READ MORE:

His caption read: Dear Mama: Your Prayers are still active #GbevuNation #Gogetem #Edem.

The photo has generated massive reaction amid laughter over the transformation they believe has taken place.

Check out the photo below:

The family photo