I forgive you for not showing up – Edem tells Sarkodie

Rapper Edem has taken to social media to forgive his colleague rapper Sarkodie after the latter failed to show up for a music video for his latest single dubbed Favour.

According to Edem, he has every right to believe Sarkodie feels bad for not honouring the shoot, adding that, he has forgiven him though he lost some money for his absence.

Yo @sarkodie I know you feel bad for not showing up for #Favour video… Team even lost money for that… But I forgive you my g… No hard feelings ... [SIC]

The rapper also made it clear that the unfortunate incident wouldn’t affect their relationship.

Call me when you need me, I go dey for you, Edem said.

