Comic actor, Funny Face, is set to appear before the Ofaakor Circuit Court, today, Monday, February 15, 2021.

The actor, born Benson Boateng, was arrested on Monday by the police at Kasoa for an unlawful discharge of firearms at a drinking pub.

He was detained and granted police inquiry bail the following day.

However, in a new video on his Instagram page, he disclosed he was re-arrested on the afternoon of Sunday, February 14, 2021.

ALSO READ:

Mr Boateng was spotted in a sober mood and handcuffed as he sits in a car that appeared to be a moving police vehicle.

Posting the video, he expressed optimism God was in control and asked his fans to spread the video for justice to be served.

“GYE NYAME ✊🔥 Jailed again yesterday afternoon … till dis morning … been taken to Ofankor Circuit Court … GOD is in control … 🔥✊ @funnyfans spread dis video … justice for Funny Face,” he posted.

Watch the video below: