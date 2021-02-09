Ghanaian comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has left fans heartbroken with his latest post.

Funny Face has ranted about being crazy and went ahead to display his psychiatric record from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The letter dated January 8, 2021, was signed by one Dr Comfort Adjei, who is the resident psychiatrist and Dr Delali Fiagbe, who is a Consultant Neuro-Psychiatrist.

The letter, among other things, confirmed Funny Face was admitted at the facility on December 10, 2020, for examination.

They added though that he was now well and he had been scheduled for follow up visits.

The comic actor said the separation of his twins, Ella and Bella resulted in his condition and sent a heartfelt message to them.

My #ELLAandBELLA ❤️💋💋💕💕👌👌💴💴✊🔥✊🔥 GYE NYAME ✊🔥 My #ELLAandBELLA I love you 😘 I love you I love you I love you and it’s forever 🤣 anybody who will cross my path … will join their ancestors ✊🔥💴💴💴💴💴 DADDY is filthy rich now ✊✊🔥🔥💴💴💴💴🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 ✊💴💴🔥🔥✊ GYE NYAME ✊🔥.

The video has raised concerns among several social media users who have chanced on it amid calls for support and prayers for him.