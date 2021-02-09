Ghanaian comedian and actor, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has narrated how he was slapped after chasing a woman.

According to him, the incident happened at Walantu, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region on Sunday.

He explained that Walantu happened to be an area in a feud with Kasoa boys which caused the guys there to attack him over his act.

He took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself as he recounts the incident.

“This was not the only fight I have engaged in but had another at Millennium City Junction and I lost that one too. The issue is still at the Millennium City Police Station,’’ he revealed.

ALSO READ:

The actor showed how badly his left eye was affected to the camera.

Watch the video attached below: