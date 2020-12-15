A photo of broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah and comic actor, Nana Yaw Boateng Benson, widely known as Funny Face, has warmed hearts on social media.

The two have got many fans and followers drool over their photo which captured their ‘humble beginnings’ in life.

In the throwback photo, Miss Anamoah was seen hugging Funny Face tightly and they beamed with smiles and posed for the camera.

Funny Face took to his Instagram page to share the photo with fans and penned a lovely message to celebrate her.

Funny Face and Nana Aba

GYE NYAME ✊🔥 LEGENDARY NANA ABA ANAMOAH … keep shinning dear ✊🔥 …

Many fans, who chanced on the photo fast circulating online, seemed to be having a good time with it.

They have since dropped a lot of funny comments about the photo.