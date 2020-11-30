It was all joy when some members of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Christ Temple at Abossey Okai joined Funny Face for a prayer service in his home.

The prayer service follows the comic actor, born Nana Yaw Boateng’s social media outburst with the mother of his twins, Vanessa.

The visitors included actor Adjetey Annang, widely known as Pusher and a group Funny Face identified as the Dramatic Arts Ministry of the church.

Posting the videos of the joyful moment on his Instagram page, he indicated he was a member of the group from 2004 to 2011.

Funny Face noted the group’s visit made him remember how far the Lord had brought him in life.

“GYE NYAME “ ✊🔥 … GOD bless my family .. Dramatic arts Ministry of …I.C.G.C. ( Christ Temple ) Abossey Okai .. I was part of dis Minister … from 2004 to 2011 … we give God da glory … joined again today .. Tanx people … u came over and made me remember how far da LORD has brought me. ..

“Rest In Peace .. to MR Asiamah .. our leader .. Daddy rest well .. where you left .. we wil continue till GOD calls us home too… FOR LIFE IS FOR LIFE 🔥✊❤️ Tanx to all I.C.G.C members .. for ur well wishes .. love u all 🔥✊✅❤️ stilllllllll ONE MAN THOUSAND,” his caption read.

Watch the videos below: