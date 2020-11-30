Fire has razed parts of the Tamale branch of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Reports indicate the incident happened around 7: pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020, destroying computers, important documents and other property.

Head of the DVLA Customs Division, Amissah Osman, speaking in an interview with Adom News, said the fire will greatly affect their operation.

He bemoaned the outfit has lost valuable details of clients to the fire, adding it will be difficult for them to retrieve them from any source.

The Assistant Station Officer of the Sagnarigu Fire Service station, Baba Hudu, who also spoke with Adom News said an ambulance driver called to report the fire outbreak at the DVLA office.

He said the cause of the fire cannot immediately be known.

However, he assured that they have commenced an investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the fire outbreak.