The Ghana Commercial Bank building at Accra Central within the Kantamanto enclave has been gutted by fire.

It’s not clear what sparked the blaze but personnel of the Ghana Fire Service are at the scene attempting to douse the flames.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS, Divisional Officer, Mr Ellis Robinson Okoe disclosed that the fire started from the first floor of the building which contains only stationary.

READ ALSO:

Fire guts diesel tanker at Obuasi [Video+Photos]

Odawna market fire: NBSSI registers 3,000 affected traders

He also noted that about 40 fire personnel are in the building to bring the situation under control.

“We had a distress call that the Liberty Towers Branch of the GCB Bank had been gutted by fire. We rushed in and realized that the fire started from the first floor which contains only stationery. We have confined the fire and our men are on the ground working to ensure we douse it. There are currently 40 men in the building,” he said in an interview with the media.

This is about the third fire outbreak recorded in the capital this month.