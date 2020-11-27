A diesel tanker was up in flames last night at Hemang near Jacobu on the Obuasi Anhwiankwanta highway around 7:pm on Thursday.

According to residents in the area, the tanker experienced a tyre blast, and the rims after friction with the tarred road sparked fire.

The fire blazed hot, affected an electric pole, and totally darkened the asphalt road.

The blazing went on for hours despite the two fire tenders that arrived at the scene no later after the Fire Service was alerted by the residents.

No casualties were, however, recorded.



