Two supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have lost their lives in another gory accident.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Brohane junction in the Tain district of the Ahafo Region.

The two were part of supporters numbering about 150, who were travelling for a party programme at Kabruno at Banda Central in a KIA truck.

Witnesses explain the truck’s tyre burst, causing it to somersault and eventually throwing occupants into a nearby gutter.

Meanwhile, affected persons, who sustained various degrees of injuries are at the Nsokor Government Hospital with others also at the Techiman Holy Family hospital.

This comes on the back on three different accidents at Ellembelle, Ejura and New Edubiase respectively through which lives were also lost.