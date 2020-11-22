Six persons, believed to be supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), have died with about 50 injured in an accident.

The incident reportedly occurred at Frante in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

The accident is said to have happened when a motorcycle crossed the bus transporting the party supporters, causing the driver to lose control of the truck.

Reports indicate the supporters were travelling to Ejura to meet the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama who is on a campaign tour in the region.

ALSO READ:

The deceased have been conveyed to the Ejura Government Hospital Morgue with the injured receiving treatment in the same facility.